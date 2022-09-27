Opelika man sentenced to life on attempted murder after burning ex-girlfriend's apartment

Before testimony was given to a Lee County Jury, Frederick Ashmore, of Opelika, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, first-degree domestic violence and three counts of attempted murder.

Ashmore was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 20, according to a release from the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

Before 5 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2021, the Opelika Fire Department responded to reports of a building fire at Pinehurst Apartments where firefighters found Building 1300 “completely engulfed in flames,” the release said.

This apartment building was home to Ashmore’s ex-girlfriend and her two children, one of which was Ashmore’s, according to an Opelika detective.

Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Brandon Hutto testified in April 2021 at a preliminary hearing that Ashmore's ex-girlfriend had a protection from abuse order against Ashmore at the time of the fire.

The release from the district attorney said that Ashmore had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions and he was under a court order to have no contact with her.

She was asleep in her bedroom on the second floor of the apartment when she woke up to the sound of her fire alarm. She went to the living room and saw the flames.

After trying but failing to put the fire out with an extinguisher, she grabbed her children, removed an air-conditioning unit from the bedroom window and had her 13-year-old daughter jump out the window and tossed her 2-year-old to the older child before jumping out herself, Hutto said during his testimony in April 2021.

The other eight occupants of the apartment complex were able to escape the building fire without injury, but five were treated for smoke inhalation, according to earlier reports.

Video surveillance was recovered from the apartment complex that showed a man go to the front porch of Ashmore's ex-girlfriend's apartment.

A short time later a flame could be seen on the video followed by a large explosion and Ashmore running to his car to flee the scene, the release from the district attorney’s office said.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office submitted samples of burn debris for chemical analysis, which showed that gasoline was used as an accelerant.

Hutto coordinated the investigation and worked closely with many other state agencies, and Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer presented this case to the jury.

Judge Russell K. Bush found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury after Ashmore’s preliminary hearing in April 2021, and before the trial on Sept. 20, 2022, Ashmore pleaded guilty.

“Multiple families lost their homes as a result of Ashmore’s maliciousness, and we’re pleased that he will be serving a life sentence for his crimes,” the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated in the release.