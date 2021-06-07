Opelika man wounded in officer-involved shooting after firing twice at Auburn police in Town Creek Park, police say

A 20-year-old Opelika resident has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night at Town Creek Park in Auburn, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department.

The release states that the suspect, Justin Tearrius Lewis, fired a shot at officers and fled, and later that night fired another shot at officers, who returned fire and struck Lewis.

Auburn police responded to a suspicious person call at Town Creek Park off East University Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to the press release.

While speaking with the individual, officers identified him as Lewis, who had been reported “missing, endangered and possibly armed” by the Opelika Police Department on June 5.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis started to flee on foot, police said, and while fleeing produced a handgun and fired a shot at officers.

After searching the area extensively, the Auburn and Opelika Police departments, with help from Lee County officers and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, located Lewis at the entrance of Town Creek Park at approximately 11:30 p.m.

That’s when Lewis shot at officers a second time, according to the press release from Auburn Police, prompting police to return fire, striking Lewis.