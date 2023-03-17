A substitute teacher has been arrested and alleged with touching two 11-year-old students inappropriately at Opelika Middle School in November.

The teacher was arrested March 13 and faces multiple charges according to the related court deposition dated March 14. Opelika City Schools on March 15 released a statement saying the substitute has not been hired since the date of the incident and that OCS has cooperated fully with the criminal investigation.

Charles Edward “Rusty” Baker Jr, 59, of Opelika, faces three charges alleging him of school employee sexual contact, and two charges alleging him of sex abuse on a child less than 12 years old. The total bond for all of Baker’s charges came to $145,000.

The charges against Baker stem from a Nov. 17, 2022, incident when he was working as a substitute teacher for a sixth-grade class at Opelika Middle School.

According to a court deposition, Baker was accused by two students of touching them on the buttocks in a stairway at Opelika Middle School. The deposition stated that the students, both 11 years old, were in the class Baker was substituting for.

On the day of the incident, Opelika Middle School Principal Keith York contacted the school’s resource officer in regard to the student’s accusation of sexual misconduct on Baker’s part.

According to the deposition one of the students gave a written statement alleging Baker took her and three other students to a bathroom upstairs while leaving the rest of the class unattended. While on the stairwell, Baker allegedly lifted a student’s shirt and touched her buttocks. Two other students say he inappropriately touched their lower backs and hips. Court documents say the students’ statements corroborated with each other.

A statement released by Opelika City Schools affirmed that Baker was not an employee of the school system and was hired by an outside agency.

“After the alleged incident was reported, Mr. Baker was asked to leave the school and has not returned to school property,” the statement said. “In addition, he has not been hired as a substitute teacher at any Opelika City School since that date. Opelika City Schools has cooperated fully with the investigation.”