Opelika middle school teacher arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student, police say

Caleb Fuller

Caleb Fuller

 Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle school student, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department.

Caleb Daniel Fuller, 36, of Auburn. has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child, sexual contact with a student and luring a child someplace in order to perform or to propose sexual acts, police said.

This case remains under investigation by the OPD and police said additional charges are pending.

Opelika City Schools are cooperating with the investigation and have placed Fuller on administrative leave, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app.

