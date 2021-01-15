Opelika names new chief of police

Opelika has a new chief of police.

Former Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey will serve as the city’s new police chief, the city of Opelika announced Friday.

“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the announcement. “After an extensive search across the Southeast by an outside recruiting firm, we were proud to learn that the most qualified applicants were internal.

"It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the Southeast. Shane brings more than 30 years police experience and he is deeply rooted in this community. I look forward to working with Shane and the OPD leadership team.”

Prior to replacing former Chief John McEachern after his retirement, Healey served the city as captain of community relations and the special services division where he was responsible for heading community relations initiatives, public information officer duties, recruiting, hiring, the DARE program, school resource officers, officer training and policy development.

