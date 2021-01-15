Opelika names new chief of police

Opelika has a new chief of police.
Former Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey will serve as the city’s new police chief, the city of Opelika announced Friday.
“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the announcement. “After an extensive search across the Southeast by an outside recruiting firm, we were proud to learn that the most qualified applicants were internal.
"It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the Southeast. Shane brings more than 30 years police experience and he is deeply rooted in this community. I look forward to working with Shane and the OPD leadership team.”
Prior to replacing former Chief John McEachern after his retirement, Healey served the city as captain of community relations and the special services division where he was responsible for heading community relations initiatives, public information officer duties, recruiting, hiring, the DARE program, school resource officers, officer training and policy development.
He began his career with the Opelika Police Department in 1991 as a paid informant and communications operator before becoming a sworn officer in 1992, working in patrol, traffic and detective divisions.
Healey was promoted to captain in 2014 and has since commanded several divisions within the department as well as serving as a board member for The Curtis House, a non-profit community center, and previously served on the board for the Red Cross/East Alabama Chapter.
Healey and his wife, Christie Ray Hill, reside in Opelika and together have five children, all raised in Lee County.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead some of the best men and women in law enforcement,” Healey said in a statement. “Together we will continue to provide superior service to the citizens of Opelika. We are excited to improve existing relationships and build new ones with all citizens. I am passionate about Opelika and deeply committed to making our city the best that it can be.”
Healey will continue to manage the Community Relations/Special Services Division until the department names a replacement, according to officials with the city of Opelika.