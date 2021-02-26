 Skip to main content
Opelika pedestrian dead after being struck by train
Opelika pedestrian dead after being struck by train

Police lights

An Opelika man died after being struck by a train on McCoy Street Friday.

First responders found the 64-year-old victim in the 1700 block of McCoy Street and pronounced him dead at the scene, Opelika police said.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at (334) 705-5200 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

