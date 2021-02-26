Opelika pedestrian dead after being struck by train

An Opelika man died after being struck by a train on McCoy Street Friday.
First responders found the 64-year-old victim in the 1700 block of McCoy Street and pronounced him dead at the scene, Opelika police said.
The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with more information on the incident to contact them at (334) 705-5200 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alex Hosey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today