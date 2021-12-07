Opelika pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A female pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.

At 1:30 a.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to the single vehicle crash near Lowndes Street and found the 20-year-old female pedestrian, who was “pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to police.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with the investigators.

The reason for the crash is still unknown at this time and the speed of the vehicle has not yet been released.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

The OPD is continuing to investigate the case and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665, or to send tips through the Opelika Police mobile app.