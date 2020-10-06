Opelika police announce community relations program

The Opelika Police Department announced the launch of its "Together, Opelika" campaign Oct. 6 with the intent to lower crime by increasing its presence online and in the community the department serves.
Together, Opelika "is a lot of things that are really overdue,” Chief John McEachern said. “The new community relations special services division will focus on better engaging with the citizens of Opelika by improving cultural relations and strengthening employee relations. … We’re all very excited about the changes that are coming here to the Opelika Police Department. We all take an oath to serve and protect you and each and every day we strive to do better.”
Capt. Shane Healey said the campaign is intended to remedy community mistrust of police departments on a national level by increasing communications and relationships between police officers and residents.
“It’s more than just a campaign, it’s a culture shift,” Healey said. “It’s changing traditional ways of policing and looking at better ways to engage with the public and improving upon the good things that we already do in the community.
"It’s talking less, and listening more.”
Efforts to build relationships with the community include the development of an department's online app, which will allow residents to access crime data, communicate with the department and provide suggestions for improvement as well as increasing its social media presence and sharing testimonials of police officers to build empathy for them from residents.
“We want to build community trust in our police department in a time when people are exposed to mostly negative interactions with law enforcement on the news and in social media,” Healey said. “It’s important for our community to remember these police officers are somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister, somebody’s mother, father, son or daughter.”
Additionally, the police department hired Allison Duke, an Auburn University graduate and former marketing and social media manager of The Hotel at Auburn, as its new community relations specialist to help roll out the campaign by managing the police department's social media, website, event planning and general messaging.
“I’m excited to be a part of the Opelika Police Department,” Duke said in a release. “I’m looking forward to implementing the new Together, Opelika campaign as well as launching many new communications tools to better serve our community.”
The campaign also calls for internal changes to the department, including an extensive hiring process with a focus on diverse recruiting; new training in bias, use of force, sexual harassment and cultural diversity; and an overhaul of the department’s policy manual.
“We also have to focus in-house. … We have to be good with ourselves personally and as a department, because the better we are at that, the better we’re going to be able to provide service to you guys in the community,” Healey said. “This will not all happen overnight. We’ll develop a timeline over the next few months, but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get into our neighborhoods in an effort to start making a noticeable difference.”
