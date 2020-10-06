Opelika police announce community relations program

“We want to build community trust in our police department in a time when people are exposed to mostly negative interactions with law enforcement on the news and in social media,” Healey said. “It’s important for our community to remember these police officers are somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister, somebody’s mother, father, son or daughter.”

Additionally, the police department hired Allison Duke, an Auburn University graduate and former marketing and social media manager of The Hotel at Auburn, as its new community relations specialist to help roll out the campaign by managing the police department's social media, website, event planning and general messaging.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Opelika Police Department,” Duke said in a release. “I’m looking forward to implementing the new Together, Opelika campaign as well as launching many new communications tools to better serve our community.”

The campaign also calls for internal changes to the department, including an extensive hiring process with a focus on diverse recruiting; new training in bias, use of force, sexual harassment and cultural diversity; and an overhaul of the department’s policy manual.