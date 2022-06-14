 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika police are seeking help identifying a suspect they say stole $1,045 worth of cosmetics

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in stealing about $1,045 worth of merchandise from Ulta Cosmetics.

The third degree theft of property occurred on May 20, at the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive.

Opelika police began investigating the incident and found surveillance video that shows the suspect to be a white male with short brown hair and several tattoos on his arms.

Police said the footage shows the suspect entering the store at approximately 12:40 p.m. wearing a white tank top, ripped white shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

