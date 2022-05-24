Opelika police arrest a Texas man and a juvenile charged with first degree robbery, police said

The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects after responding to a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:41 a.m. police received a call of a robbery at the Valero station, 2400 Westpoint Parkway.

The victim told police that the suspects were two Hispanic males who were armed and traveling in a White Jeep SUV, according to the police report.

Police said responding officers located a vehicle matching the description traveling on I-85 Southbound near Exit 62 and discovered two individuals matching the description provided by the victim.

After further investigation, police arrested Angel Cardenas, 20, from Texas, as well as a 17-year-old juvenile and charged each with first degree robbery, according to the police report.

Police said this case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.