Opelika police arrest man on sexual abuse charge stemming from incident in Tiger Town business

Opelika police responded to a call on sexual assault at Bed Bath & Beyond in Tiger Town Friday evening around 6:20 pm.

According to a press release from Opelika PD, Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland, 20, was arrested in connection to the case.

The release said a Bed Bath and Beyond employee told responding officers that a black male with short dreadlocks continuously forced himself onto the victim in a sexual nature.

“The suspect then left the store on foot. Responding officers encountered a male matching the description given by the victim outside of Five Below,” the release said.

The release went on to say: “Officers attempted to detain the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland, however, he began resisting which led to a brief struggle with officers.”

Eiland was taken to the Opelika Police Department for questioning and later charged with first-degree sexual abuse.