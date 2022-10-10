 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika police arrest man on sexual abuse charge stemming from incident in Tiger Town business

Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland mud shot

Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland

 photo provided by Lee County Jail

Opelika police responded to a call on sexual assault at Bed Bath & Beyond in Tiger Town Friday evening around 6:20 pm.

According to a press release from Opelika PD, Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland, 20, was arrested in connection to the case.

The release said a Bed Bath and Beyond employee told responding officers that a black male with short dreadlocks continuously forced himself onto the victim in a sexual nature.

“The suspect then left the store on foot. Responding officers encountered a male matching the description given by the victim outside of Five Below,” the release said.

The release went on to say: “Officers attempted to detain the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Cortaveus Markeyon Eiland, however, he began resisting which led to a brief struggle with officers.”

Eiland was taken to the Opelika Police Department for questioning and later charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

