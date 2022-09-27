 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opelika police arrest suspect in connection to Saturday shooting where two victims were wounded

  • Updated
  • 0
Petronium Bailey

Petronium Bailey

 Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika Police Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred on Saturday where two 19-year-old victims were wounded.

Police arrested Petronium Lavon Bailey, 19, on charges of attempted murder.

On Saturday, at about 11:42 a.m., Opelika police responded to calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway, according to the release from the Opelika Police Department.

Police found two 19-year-old victims after they were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the release said.

This incident remains under investigation by the OPD, and police said other charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: WH 'on alert and in action' on Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert