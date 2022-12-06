Opelika police arrest suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday

Opelika police arrested Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika on Sunday in connection to the murder of Montavian Demond Collier, 37, of Opelika.

The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue, police said.

Around 2 a.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim. Arriving at the scene, police say they located Collier suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Collier died from his injuries.

After further investigation, police said Ashford was developed as a suspect and murder warrants were issued for him. Police found Ashford on Sunday, arrested him and booked him into the Lee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.