 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opelika police ask for assistance in locating suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Durrell Ashford

Anthony Durrell Ashford 

 Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are searching for Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika in connection to a murder they say occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim. Arriving at the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

After further investigation, police said Ashford was developed as a suspect and murder warrants have been issued for him.

Police ask for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anthony Ashford or has any information about this case to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

People are also reading…

President Biden welcomed France’s President Macron to the White House with 200 Maine lobsters.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert