Opelika police ask for assistance in locating suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday

Opelika police are searching for Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika in connection to a murder they say occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim. Arriving at the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

After further investigation, police said Ashford was developed as a suspect and murder warrants have been issued for him.

Police ask for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anthony Ashford or has any information about this case to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5260 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.