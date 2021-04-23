 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika police ask for help in locating missing man
0 Comments
top story

Opelika police ask for help in locating missing man

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika Police Department is asking for help in locating Nicholas Jones, 28, of Opelika, who was last seen in the 2200 block of Third Avenue on April 15.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jones was last seen wearing an orange African dashiki shirt, jeans and tennis shoes while occupying a red Mazda MX3, police said.

Police said Jones was possibly on Chambers County Road 94 and could be heading to Florida or California.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the location of Jones to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden sees economic opportunity in climate fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert