Opelika police ask for help in locating missing man

The Opelika Police Department is asking for help in locating Nicholas Jones, 28, of Opelika, who was last seen in the 2200 block of Third Avenue on April 15.

Jones was last seen wearing an orange African dashiki shirt, jeans and tennis shoes while occupying a red Mazda MX3, police said.

Police said Jones was possibly on Chambers County Road 94 and could be heading to Florida or California.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the location of Jones to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

