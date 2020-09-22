Opelika police chief announces retirement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opelika’s Police Chief John McEachern plans to retire at the end of November, the city announced Tuesday.

McEachern’s retirement is effective Nov. 30. He was appointed Opelika Police Department’s chief in April 2013.

“My decision to retire has not been an easy one,” McEachern said. “I will forever be grateful to Mayor Gary Fuller and the citizens of Opelika for allowing me to lead the Opelika Police Department and honor the oath to ‘Serve and Protect’.

"I have no doubt that city leadership will hire the best candidate to continue moving Opelika forward.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says finding a replacement for McEachern will not be easy.

“John McEachern has done an outstanding job as our Police Chief and will not be easy to replace,” Fuller said. “He has faithfully dedicated himself to his job, his employees and the Opelika community. We will miss him and wish him the best as he moves into a new chapter in his life.”

McEachern has worked in law enforcement for more than 46 years. He began is law enforcement career with the Opelika Police Department in January 1974. He then left Opelika in August 1988 to begin working for the Federal Bureau of Investigations.