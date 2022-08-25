Opelika police chief wins an award that will be named for him in the future

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey has won an award for outstanding leadership from the Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and the award was accompanied by a commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The award was presented at the association's inaugural Opelika Chief’s Banquet, held at Southern Union State Community College on Aug. 19.

The Outstanding Leadership Award was given for his service and dedication to the community and citizens of Opelika, and in the future it will be known as the Shane Healey Outstanding Leadership Award.

At the banquet, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller presented Healey with the commendation from the governor.

“I’m very proud of Chief Healey and deeply grateful for his leadership of the men and women of the Opelika Police Department," Fuller said in a statement.

Ivey’s commendation said that Healey has dedicated himself “to the highest standards of professionalism and excellence as a member of the Opelika Police Department.”

Healey told the Opelika-Auburn News that he was “humbled" by the both the award and the commendation.

“I am honored to work alongside an outstanding group of men and women who are dedicated to serving the citizens of Opelika,” Healey said.

The association also honored five Opelika police officers as its officers of the year: Sgt. James Daniel, Officer Wade Foster, Officer Montrez Hunter, Officer Brandon Phillips and Officer Kevin Quintana.

Funds raised from the Opelika Chief’s Banquet will go toward commissioning a mural by local artist Carol Bandy Carson for the Opelika Police Department.

The Opelika Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association supports the Opelika Police Department through volunteer work and fundraising efforts. It also promotes the Opelika Citizens Police Academy through leadership, advocacy and service.