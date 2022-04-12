Opelika police deem Wittel Avenue shooting an accident

An incident involving a 13-year-old child that died from a shooting in Opelika on Wednesday was an accident, Opelika police said Thursday.

The incident took place in the 300 block of Wittel Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with police called to the scene at about 4:14 p.m. in response to the child, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save the child on scene. The child was then transported to East Alabama Medical Center where they died at 5:15 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.

OPD detectives determined in a follow-up investigation that the loaded firearm involved in the incident had fallen and discharged, striking the child.

"Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their child," said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey in a written public statement. "We encourage all individuals who own a firearm to ensure that it is stored safely and kept in a secure location away from children to prevent tragic incidents from occurring.

OPD did not disclose the name or gender of the child out of respect for privacy of the child's family.

