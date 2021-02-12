Opelika Police Department announces string of new promotions

The Opelika Police Department has two new captains and several new sergeants and lieutenants following a string of promotions to fill positions left by the retirement of Captain Ed Clark and the promotion of Chief Shane Healey, the department announced Thursday.

Former Lt. Kenny Miller, who has been with the OPD for 30 years, has been promoted to captain of the department’s administrative division. Miller is also a sergeant major in the U.S. Army and holds a master's degree in public administration.

Former Lt. Rob Cook, who has been with the OPD for more than 25 years, was promoted to captain of the department’s patrol division. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, a certified law enforcement armorer and has served as the department’s SWAT team commander for years.

Tony Amerson, who was made captain of patrol division in August 2020, is now the captain of the department’s community relations and special services division.

“Miller started with the OPD about a year before I did, so I’ve known him my entire career. The same can be said for Cook and Amerson, who started not long after me,” Healey said. “Combined, these men have 80 years of experience working for the City of Opelika. They have shown tremendous leadership through the years, and I know they will continue to do so in their new positions.”