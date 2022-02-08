 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika Police Department investigates a shooting death that occurred Tuesday evening, police said
breaking

Opelika Police Department investigates a shooting death that occurred Tuesday evening, police said

The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday night on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika.

OPD officers received a call about a gunshot victim and responded at approximately 6:42 p.m.

The victim was found in the roadway and was identified as Jela Shermarke Marshall, 37, police said.

Marshall was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, according to police.

The case remains under investigation by the OPD and anyone with information is asked to call 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App if you wish to remain anonymous.

