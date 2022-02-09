 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika Police Department makes arrest in connection with shooting death in Opelika on Tuesday night
Opelika Police Department makes arrest in connection with shooting death in Opelika on Tuesday night

Gregory Miles

 Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

After investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 900 Block of Morgan Avenue in Opelika on Tuesday night, the Opelika Police Department has arrested a suspect.

On Wednesday, the OPD arrested Gregory Geraldo Miles, 32, charging him with the shooting death of Jela Marshall, 37.

Police said Miles is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

On Tuesday night at approximately 6:42 p.m., OPD officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim.

The victim was found in the roadway and was identified as Jela Marshall, whom police said was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The case remains under investigation by the OPD, and anyone with information is asked to call 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

