Opelika Police Detectives arrest four suspects after recovering a large amount of narcotics, police said

The Opelika Police Detective Division arrested four suspects after conducting a search warrant in the 3400 Block of King Avenue on Monday.

Police said during the search they recovered a large amount of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis, as well as several firearms.

Four suspects were arrested: Anna Maria Batts, 39, whom police charged with possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; Rodolpho Jimenez, 45, whom police charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; David Charles Luck, 66, whom police charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Brandon Scott Batts, 19, whom police charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.

Police said this case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.