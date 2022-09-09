Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle.

The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.

Duke said she was not releasing the name, age or gender of the person at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the death, Duke said, and “as of right now, there’s not any crime committed.” It’s believed the person likely died of natural causes.