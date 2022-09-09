 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle.

The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.

Duke said she was not releasing the name, age or gender of the person at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the death, Duke said, and “as of right now, there’s not any crime committed.” It’s believed the person likely died of natural causes.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicago artist is using potholes as his latest canvas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert