Opelika police find handgun in Opelika High student's backpack

Opelika police said a handgun was found in an Opelika High School student's backpack Monday a physical altercation between two students during a class break.

Police said the handgun was located when OHS administrators and OPD school resource officers intervened. The handgun was not used in the altercation nor was it related to the incident, according to OPD.

OPD said the student in possession of the handgun has been transported to the Opelika Police Department for further questioning. OPD said the OHS campus is safe and police believe the incident was isolated.

Those with any additional information are asked to contact OPD's Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or its Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. OPD said tips may also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app and may be submitted anonymously if desired.

