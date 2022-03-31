Opelika police identify suspect in pickup truck theft and seek help locating him

Opelika police are searching for a suspect in connection with the theft of a pickup truck from Fairway Auto Brokers in Opelika on March 21.

Police identified the suspect to be Micah Joshua Williams, 43, from Tuskegee, Ala. Police said Williams stole a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT and has been charged with third degree burglary and theft of property.

In an earlier report from March 21, police said the vehicle was “last seen with a Fairway Auto Brokers drive-off tag heading eastbound on Second Avenue.”

Officers first responded to Fairway Auto Brokers, located at 301 Second Avenue, at 8:45 p.m. on March 21 because the business alarm was activated.

After arriving at the scene, police said the window at the front of the building was broken and employees informed the officers that a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT was missing from the parking lot.

Police said security camera footage shows “the suspect, a black male with a full beard, arrive wearing a long sleeve red shirt, gray pants, tan work boots, and a brown toboggan. The suspect then puts on a black jacket before committing the crimes,” according to the police report.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867, toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867), or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.