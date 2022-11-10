Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts

The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud.

A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.

The suspects reportedly left the SportsPlex in a blue four-door Hyundai Elantra.

“A short time later, multiple victim’s debit cards were fraudulently used at Wal-Mart in Valley, AL. Surveillance video shows the suspects using the stolen debit cards to purchase gift cards,” the press release said.

Opelika Police describe the alleged suspects as a black male and a black female.

“The first suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a black baseball hat, an orange and black hoodie, and gray sweatpants. The second suspect, a black female, is seen wearing a light colored shirt, jean jacket, and black pants,” the press release said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.

You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.