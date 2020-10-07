 Skip to main content
Opelika police investigate armed robbery in Tiger Town store parking lot
Opelika police are investigating a reported armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of a store in Tiger Town.

The robbery occurred in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, located at 2570 Enterprise Drive, at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a blue surgical mask and fled the scene in a white car with a black bumper.

Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

