Opelika police investigate first homicide of year following Tuesday shooting
Opelika police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2021 after a man died after a Tuesday shooting.

Police responded to the 100 block of Chester Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim on Tuesday. Police located a 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, Opelika police said in a Wednesday news release.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and then to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus, Georgia, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via its Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

