Opelika Police investigate house hit by gunfire on Wittel Avenue

Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on the 400 block of Wittel Avenue, near Southview Primary School.

No one was injured, but a resident posted on social media that her home was hit by about 25 rounds from a high-powered automatic rifle.

The drive-by shooting occurred at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to the victim, and there were two volleys of gunfire, the first leaving a bullet hole in the wall 4 feet from where a child was sleeping.

In the second volley, according to social media, a resident went to the front door thinking there were kids playing pranks with firecrackers in the front yard, and gunfire missed their head by less than a foot.

Pictures on social media show the bullets pierced through walls, doors, windows and furniture. One bullet went through four walls, a victim said.

At this time, police don’t know if this was a random shooting or if the home was targeted. Only one house was hit on Wittel Ave. on Saturday night.

“We’re doing everything that we can to try to determine who committed that offense so that we can let the victims prosecute,” said Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. “We have some leads that we’re following up on.”

Healey said the department is doing everything they can to solve the crime, and he asks citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“When you see something that doesn’t look normal, especially when it’s in your neighborhood, someplace that you’re used to being, you know what is normal and what is abnormal,” Healey said. “If you see something abnormal – a suspicious car, suspicious person – get on the phone and let us know, so that we can get out there to check it out.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the anonymous hotline at 334-745-8665.