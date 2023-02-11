Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potentially two victims with gunshot wounds.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding the possible shooting, and when officers arrived on scene, they located a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound, police said.

The juvenile was transported to East Alabama Medical Center before being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga., for further treatment.

While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at EAMC notified dispatch that an 18-year-old male had just been dropped off at the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Police said the condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.