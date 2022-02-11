Opelika Police investigate robbery at Truist Bank on Second Avenue and ask citizens to avoid area

The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Truist Bank located at 600 Second Avenue in Opelika.

Police said this is an active scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

At approximately 10:51 a.m. the police received the call about the bank robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-2, wearing a gray jacket and black hat, police said.

The suspect has fled the scene and was seen leaving on South Sixth Street in a faded dark blue vehicle, according to police.

OPD said more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.