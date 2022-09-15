Opelika police investigate shooting of 17-year-old near Chester Avenue and Easy Street

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that wounded a 17-year-old.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a juvenile who had been shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street, according to a report on the Opelika Police Department's Facebook page.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, and police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.