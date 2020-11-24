 Skip to main content
Opelika police investigate theft at Almost Anything Pawn
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a first-degree theft from Almost Anything Pawn in downtown Opelika last week.

Security camera footage shows a man taking jewelry from behind the counter on Nov. 17, police said.

“A suspect can be seen on camera reaching over the display case, taking multiple bracelets, placing them in his pocket and then leaving the store,” police said in a release. “The suspect, a black male, can be seen wearing a black hat, black mask, long sleeve black shirt, camouflage pants and grey and white Jordan shoes.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

