Opelika police investigate weekend armed robbery

Opelika police are investigating an armed robbery of Advance America, a quick-loan business, during the weekend.
Police responded to a robbery at the business, 3000 Pepperell Parkway, at about 8:55 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled on foot, police said.
The suspect was last seen wearing white pants, a dark colored shirt and a red bandanna. Investigators believe the suspect is the same suspect who robbed Always Money, located at 1909 Pepperell Pkwy., on July 20.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on this incident to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
