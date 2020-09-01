Opelika police investigating armed sexual assault

Opelika police are investigating a report of an armed sexual assault from late Monday night.

Police received a complaint of a sexual assault in the 800 block of Crawford Road at about 11 p.m. Monday. Police describe the suspect as a young black male with a light complexion.

The suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs between 125 to 140 pounds. The suspect was armed with an unknown type handgun at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the residence on foot.

Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

The Opelika Police Department reminds residents in this area to report any suspicious behavior or persons, and to keep their doors locked while inside their homes.