Opelika police investigating assault after person shot just off Samford Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after an incident Thursday night in Opelika, the Opelika Police Department said.

Police and EMS responded to the intersection of Easy Street and Chester Avenue, a block off Samford Avenue, around 6:05 p.m. Thursday night after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Opelika police reports the injured person is in stable condition, after having been taken to East Alabama Medical Center.

An OPD spokesperson said the department is investigating the incident as an assault but that OPD is still investigating the circumstances of the incident and had no further details.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.