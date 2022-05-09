 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika police investigating shooting outside Surge Trampoline Park Saturday, report says

  • Updated
The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the parking lot of Surge Trampoline Park.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Dispatch received a call that shots were fired at Surge Trampoline Park, 2506 Pepperell Parkway.

Two victims, ages 20 and 17, were taken in personal vehicles to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment, and the 17-year-old was transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham, according to a press release from the OPD.

The OPD said there is no additional information at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

