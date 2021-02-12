Opelika police investigating stabbing on York Avenue

Officers with the Opelika Police Department are investigating an assault at a residence on York Avenue Friday, OPD Community Relations Specialist Allison Duke said.

The victim of the assault sustained injuries after being stabbed. A suspect is not yet in police custody, though officers remain on the scene, Duke said.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 11 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing, Duke added.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

