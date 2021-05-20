 Skip to main content
Opelika police looking for identities of suspects in theft of car parts
The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of two individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a car shop May 13.

The suspects, a white male wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots, and a white female wearing a black hoodie and jeans, were caught on camera the night of the theft when catalytic converters were taken off of three vehicles at Integrity Auto Service between 1:30-2:30 a.m. May 13, police said.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the incident or the identity of the suspects to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220, the secret witness hotline at 334-745-866 or use the Opelika Police mobile phone app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

