Opelika police looking for identities of suspects in theft of car parts

The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of two individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a car shop May 13.

The suspects, a white male wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots, and a white female wearing a black hoodie and jeans, were caught on camera the night of the theft when catalytic converters were taken off of three vehicles at Integrity Auto Service between 1:30-2:30 a.m. May 13, police said.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the incident or the identity of the suspects to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220, the secret witness hotline at 334-745-866 or use the Opelika Police mobile phone app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.