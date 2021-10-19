Opelika Police need help identifying suspect in second Best Buy theft in a week

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help in identifying another suspect in a theft of property at the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway. It's the second theft from this store within a week.

On Friday, the OPD began investigating the theft of property in which the security camera on Thursday night caught footage of a white female with blonde hair concealing a Lenovo laptop and Ring doorbell in her purse before exiting the store at approximately 8:28 p.m., according to police.

The video shows the suspect wearing a white shirt, jeans and white sandals. She was seen leaving the parking lot in a white SUV, likely a Lincoln MKC.

Prior to this investigation, detectives investigated a theft of property at the same Best Buy, which involved two male suspects, on Oct. 11.

The video shows the two suspects, both black males, entering the store at approximately 11:48 a.m. The first suspect was wearing a white shirt and a black jacket while the second suspect was wearing a black hat, glasses, a black shirt and gray sweatpants, according to police.

The two suspects allegedly stole headphones and security cameras before leaving in a silver four-door sedan, police said.