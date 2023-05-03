The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a homicide victim from a 33-year-old cold case.

On Sept. 22, 1990, the body of a young black man was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road, approximately one-tenth of a mile from Interstate 85 in Opelika, according to the police report. He was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans and black Ellesse shoes.

The gunshot wound victim seems to have died about 24 to 48 hours before he was found, OPD Sgt. Alfred White said.

“Since it’s been over 30 years, we hope someone will come forward with information that they may have been too scared to report before,” said Allison Duke, a community relations person with OPD.

Detectives sent the body to Montgomery for an autopsy, and the medical examination revealed that the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a single gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim was between the ages of 18 and 25, weighed 135 to 145 pounds and stood about 5 foot 8 inches tall.

During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim. Because the location where the body was found was so close to the interstate, Duke said it’s possible that the victim was brought to this location randomly.

The OPD hasn’t named any suspects at this time, and White said they are focusing on identifying the victim.

“We are hoping the public comes forward with information to help us identify this young man,” Duke said. “Once we are able to identify him, we can further work towards bringing him justice.”

Anyone with information on this case or identity of the victim is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334- 745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website: www.215STOP.com.