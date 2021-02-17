Opelika police need your help identifying this suspect

The Opelika Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a man suspected of the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card on Dec. 31, 2020.

The incident occurred at the AB Tire Shop along Pepperell Parkway at about 8:45 a.m., police said.

The suspect, a Hispanic male, was seen on camera wearing a dark gray hoodie, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes, police said.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

