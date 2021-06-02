Opelika police officer honored at council meeting for saving life of car wreck victim

Mayor Gary Fuller presented Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow with a Life Saver Award at Tuesday’s city council meeting after the officer saved the life of an injured pedestrian following a car wreck.

“An EMS officer told us about the life-saving actions of one of our police officers, and while they’re always doing a great job, you need to take time to celebrate when one does something truly special,” Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said. “It is our belief that Officer Gow’s actions saved the life of one of our citizens after a car wreck by placing a tourniquet on them. … Without him, I don’t think that citizen would have survived.”

On April 27, Gow responded to a car crash at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Waverly Place in Opelika, and after seeing that the vehicle had flipped, Gow located the driver, who was suffering from an open compound fracture of two bones in their left arm with life-threatening bleeding.

Gow applied a life-saving tourniquet above the driver’s elbow to stop the bleeding until emergency medical service workers could arrive and transport them to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus.

“Our officers train for these types of situations, and thankfully we don’t come across them every day,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said. “When we do have an officer that goes out and is able to use his training and identify a situation when he has knowledge he can use to help save somebody’s life, it’s an amazing feat, and we’re very proud of him.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.