Opelika police request public help in identifying fraud suspects
Opelika police request public help in identifying fraud suspects

  • Updated
The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men seen on camera suspected of the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card at the Mapco on Moores Mill Road in Auburn on June 23.

The suspects, both black males, were seen on camera entering the Mapco at about 4:30 a.m. June 23 where they bought miscellaneous items before leaving in a dark color Lexus passenger car, police said.

One suspect is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hat, a face mask, a black Champion brand t-shirt and blue jeans, while the other suspect is about 5-foot-10 and was seen wearing a blue hat, glasses, a face mask, a gray sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Police are asking anyone with any information of the identity of the suspect to contact the Opelika Police Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App or through the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), and tips may be submitted anonymously, police said.

