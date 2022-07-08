Opelika police respond to call of shots fired and take three juvenile suspects into custody

Opelika police took three juveniles into custody Friday afternoon after responding to a call about shots being fired in the area of Avenue A near South Fourth Street in Opelika, according to a release.

Police received the call at approximately 1:58 p.m. on Friday.

A witness described the vehicle the suspects were driving, and responding officers encountered the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, the police report said.

“The vehicle, occupied by three juvenile suspects, sped off and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue and North Eighth Street,” the police report read.

Two of the suspects fled the scene and police took the driver into custody. Shortly afterwards, police said they located the other two juveniles.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.