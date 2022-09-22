Opelika police search for illegal drug activity, arrest a man

Opelika Police detectives with a warrant to search for illegal drug activity in the 1000 Block of Lake Street made an arrest on Thursday.

Police charged Reginald Swint, 34, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first degree.

Swint was also arrested on a felony bond revocation warrant for a prior illegal narcotics charge and an illegal firearm charge, according to the police report.

Police said Swint will remain incarcerated until his trial date because of his bond revocation warrant.

This case remains under investigation and police said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.