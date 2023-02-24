On Feb. 1, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at 2570 Enterprise Drive, Hobby Lobby.

Police said the victim reported that their wallet was stolen from their purse while in the store.

“At approximately 1:53 p.m., surveillance video shows two suspects using one of the stolen credit cards at Sam’s Club on Bent Creek in Auburn,” the police report said.

The video footage shows the first suspect to be a white female wearing a white top and gray pants, and the second suspect, a male, is seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans with black sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.