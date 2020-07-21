You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect
0 comments

Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

Only $3 for 13 weeks
pic 1.jpg

Opelika police are searching for an armed robbery suspect that is shown in this photograph. 

 Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a Monday armed robbery.

The Opelika Police Department received a report of a robbery at Always Money, 1909 Pepperell Pkwy., at about 9:45 a.m. Monday. The suspect was armed with a handgun, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male about 6’0” – 6’02” in height and weighing between 135-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and white pants and a red mask.

The suspect was described as having dreadlocks and some facial hair and fled the store on foot running toward First Avenue, police added.

Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News