Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

Opelika police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a Monday armed robbery.
The Opelika Police Department received a report of a robbery at Always Money, 1909 Pepperell Pkwy., at about 9:45 a.m. Monday. The suspect was armed with a handgun, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a black male about 6’0” – 6’02” in height and weighing between 135-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and white pants and a red mask.
The suspect was described as having dreadlocks and some facial hair and fled the store on foot running toward First Avenue, police added.
Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.