Opelika police searching for beer thief

Opelika police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to multiple alcohol delivery trucks being burglarized Sunday.

The trucks were burglarized at about 8 p.m. Sunday at Premium Beverage, 1511 First Ave. About 20 cases of assorted beer, including Corona, Heineken and Vizzy were stolen from the vehicles, police said.

A single suspect was seen on camera wearing dark clothing. The suspect was later seen walking between the fence and the neighboring building, heading toward the railroad tracks located behind the business, police said.

Police ask anyone who has information on the identity of this suspect to contact the Opelika Police Department Deceive Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

