top story

Opelika police searching for man wanted on attempted murder charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Montavious Demetrel Dawson

 Contributed by Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on July 14 in the 100 Block of Chester Avenue.

Police said Montavious Demetrel Dawson, 23, from Opelika, is wanted on charges of attempted murder related to the incident on July 14 in which one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot-related injury, according to police.

Around 6:05 that night, police received reports from residents about hearing gunshots in the area.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and was in stable condition, police reported.

After an investigation, police developed Dawson as a suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Montavious Dawson is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

June 29th was the shortest day in history due to a 'wobble' in Earth's spin

